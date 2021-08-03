The State College Police Department arrested and charged a Woodward man on several counts for unlawful contact with minors on Tuesday, according to a release.

David R. Snyder was charged with misdemeanor counts of Indecent Exposure and Open Lewdness, as well as felony charges of Unlawful Contact with Minors and Corruption of Minors.

SCPD opened an investigation on July 7 after the 57-year-old man allegedly exposed himself to several young girls "around 7 years of age" at Spring Creek Park, the release said. The suspect fled the scene in a silver minivan.

One of the individuals disclosed to Centre County Child Advocacy center that Snyder had "talked to her and exposed" himself to her, according to the release.

After returning to the park on July 19, Snyder was identified. He was then arraigned in court by Magisterial District Judge Casey M. McClain and sent to the Centre County Correctional Facility.

According to court documents, Snyder was previously charged on Feb. 17 for invasion of privacy for viewing and photographing a person without consent and tampering with physical evidence. The previous incident took place July 31, 2020.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact them at 814-234-7150.

