The High Point Skatepark is a new skatepark in planned for development in State College with plans to open publicly next summer, according to the park's website.

The skatepark is estimated to cost nearly $2 million and would be located at High Point Park in State College, according to the park's website.

The park was designed by local professional skateboarder, Jake Johnson. He is also the co-founder of IQ Skateshop in downtown State College, the website said.

Johnson drew up plans for the park with help from his father Tim Johnson, a retired Penn State landscape architecture professor.

New Line Skateparks was also "enlisted" to help with design and will lead construction, the website said.

According to the website, Johnson saw the way the pandemic caused anxiety and depression amongst local kids and hopes to improve their mental health as well as their physical health through skateboarding.

The project has raised $800,000 through secured funding, projected grants and donation services, the website said.

The skatepark will also be accessible for people with disabilities, the website said.

