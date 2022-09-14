For Penn State students and people around the country, the new 988 mental health hotline will offer a new space for people to reach out for assistance in times of mental health crises.

On Oct. 17, 2020, the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act was signed. This act designated 988 as the new Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and Veterans Crisis Lifeline phone number.

The Federal Communications Commission addressed the greater need for this service and implemented additional rules in November 2021 to allow texting abilities for the 988 number.

As of July 16, covered service providers in the United States and the five major U.S. territories must direct all 988 calls and texts to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Denise McCann, executive director of Centre Helps, said she believes this hotline provides an alternative to calling emergency services in a mental health crisis.

“[The 988 hotline] is designed so people have easier access to the service,” McCann said. “It is not like calling 911 where emergency services will be sent to you. [The 988 hotline] is for an in-the-moment crisis.”

The 988 hotline routes phone calls and texts to local services associated with the phone number’s area code.

If students are searching for local mental health resources, McCann said Centre Helps offers connections to over “700 resources” in the community.

The 988 hotline is not only for those experiencing a mental health crisis but is available for additional mental health support.

“If someone is concerned about someone else, they can also reach out to consult and learn how to get support for the person they are concerned about,” Stephanie Stama from Penn State Counseling and Psychological Services said via email.

The 988 hotline serves as a resource for those in crisis, but the main goal for many is crisis prevention.

“Helping people feel connected and listened to is the strongest protective factor,” McCann said.

Danielle Cartwright, assistant director for Penn State Student Care and Advocacy, said mental health providers acknowledge that students sometimes require mental health assistance, even if the situation is “not immediate and urgent.”

“In addition to CAPS and the crisis line and all of that, we understand that students are not always considered in crisis, which is why we have our ‘Share a Concern’ report on our website,” Cartwright said.

Early action is also a step in preventing future mental health crises.

“One thing I really want to make sure that students understand with the crisis line [is that] it doesn’t mean that the student has to be on the verge of taking their own life or causing harm to themselves or others. It’s how a student defines a crisis,” Cartwright said.

There’s not a “one-size-fits-all” standard for mental health crises — they can be visible in different ways, McCann said.

“Mental health and mental health crises manifest differently for every single individual. When a person is going through a mental health crisis, it might not be apparent, and at the same time, it could be something that is really quite scary or intimidating to be involved with,” Chad Wright, assistant director in Student Care and Advocacy, said.

However, if someone comes across another person experiencing a mental health crisis, there are a few key steps that mental health resources in the community suggest.

Stama said if the person experiencing a mental health crisis is in immediate danger, people should call 911 or campus police.

“Call CAPS Monday [through] Friday [from] 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and ask to consult with a clinician about someone you are concerned about,” Stama said.

An additional resource available on campus is the 24/7 Penn State Crisis Line, which is accessible at 1-877-229-6400.

“Utilizing resources like the crisis line, if it is something where it might not be a crisis, it can be really scary and really emotionally exhausting if you or someone you know is going through [a mental health crisis],” Cartwright said.

Stama said there is “contact information for all mental health resources” on the back of new Penn State student ID cards. The numbers listed include the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Crisis Text Line and the Penn State Mental Health Crisis Line.

“These resources exist so that people can use them,” Cartwright said. “If people didn’t need them, there wouldn’t be so many resources.”

