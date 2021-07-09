State College borough and Penn State opened a new shared-use path in State College's West End neighborhood, which will enhance the "Centre Region regional bike path system," according to a release Friday.

The North Gill Street Regional Bike/Pedestrian Connector will allow walkers and bikers to travel from the West End of campus to the Community Field near State College High School and also to Westerly Parkway and Orchard Park Bike Path, State College Mayor Ron Filippelli said in the release.

The project surrounding the path began in 2007 after the beginning of the West End Revitalization Project, a plan that was intended to revitalize the Urban Village district, according to the release.

In 2014, PennDOT granted the borough $160,000 in grant funding for the project and construction began in 2020, the release said. State College also received design support from the university.

"Penn State is committed to promoting and supporting the development of alternative means of transportation to and from the University Park campus," Tom Flynn, landscape architect at Penn State's Office of Physical Plant, said in the release. "This new connection onto West Campus provides a critical bicycle and pedestrian portal and furthers our collective efforts in providing a safe, convenient and [interconnected] bicycle and pedestrian network."

