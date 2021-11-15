You are the owner of this article.
State College passes ordinance for Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts’ First Night

State College Borough Council Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

State College's Borough Council held a meeting on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

 Courtesy of Anjelica Rubin

State College Borough Council passed an ordinance at its Monday night meeting supporting Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts' First Night.

The ordinance — aimed at designating closure of public streets and areas, as well as establishing the time period for which First Night will fall — is voted on and subsequently authorized by council annually.

According to the ordinance, 2021 First Night will take place from 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30 through midnight on Saturday, Jan. 1.

The First Night area “bounded by Pugh Street on the east, College Avenue on the north, Fraser Street on the west and Nittany Avenue on the south,” according to the ordinance, will offer numerous activities leading up to New Year’s Eve.

According to First Night’s official website, First Night “promotes the performing and visual arts as catalysts for unifying citizens on New Year’s Eve through imagination, creativity and community participation.” 

In past years, First Night activities included carriage rides, ice skating, art workshops and food vendors in the downtown State College area.

A Special Activity request was submitted alongside the ordinance for the First Night 5k Resolution Run and procession, which will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 at both the intersection of Allen Street and College Avenue, as well as Fraser Street.

The ordinance was enacted by the council via roll call vote and will take effect immediately.

Anjelica Rubin is a borough reporter for The Daily Collegian. She is a sophomore studying broadcast journalism with a minor in political science.

