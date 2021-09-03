The borough of State College announced Friday the opening of applications for the new Community Oversight Board for the State College Police Department.

The review process will begin Sept. 20, according to a release.

Accessible in person at the State College Municipal Building, online or through the mail, applications are open to citizens living in the State College borough, College Township and Harris Township.

According to the application, interested individuals must also “have demonstrated capacity for open mindedness and impartiality and a commitment to the civil rights of all affected parties.”

Those selected must attend training sessions, which include “orientation,” “initial training” and “continuing education” periods, aimed at providing board members with a full knowledge of the SCPD procedures and COB expectations, the application said. A ride-along with an officer from the SCPD is a mandatory component of the training.

More information about the COB can be found in the COB ordinance, the release said.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE