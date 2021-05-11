The House of Care, a nonprofit organization on Beaver Avenue in State College, will close on May 19 following a vote by its board, according to a press release.

The nonprofit opened in 1994 as a hospice facility, and in 2000, the house moved to Beaver Avenue and eventually turned into a long-term home for individuals with limited support and health challenges.

The reason for the closure is due to "insurmountable challenges," according to the release. Residents of the house will also have "new, affordable and safe" homes as of May 12, the release said.

"Our residents and their overall care needs have changed, as has the ability to staff caregivers for the house," the release said. "This decision is centered on ensuring that our residents receive the care and support they need."

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

State College Borough Council relaxes coronavirus gathering limitations The State College Borough Council passed an amendment to the municipality's coronavirus ordi…