Planet Fitness in State College's Nittany Mall was sued Tuesday following a member's alleged inappropriate filming of a minor while they were in its locker room, according to court documents.

The individual who was filmed is an adult male, and at the time of the incident in 2019, the man was a minor.

According to court documents, the man sued National Fitness Partners, Argonne Capital Group, LLC, Keystone PF State College, LLC and Planet Fitness-Nittany Mall for failing to take action.

The individual who was filmed also sued Matthew Nelson — the man allegedly responsible for inappropriately filming him on Aug. 26, 2019.

Nelson, a State College man, allegedly used his phone to film the man while he was naked in the gym locker room, court documents said.

The man noticed Nelson recording him and confronted him. He made Planet Fitness employees and police aware of the incident, according to court documents.

Court documents said after an investigation, it was discovered Nelson had done the same to another gym member in April 2019.

The first gym member affected also allegedly made staff aware of Nelson and his filming, and according to court documents, Nelson was allowed to continue his gym membership.

According to court documents, Nelson admitted to filming the man in April and "did so to pleasure himself."

Nelson was convicted on three counts of harassment on July 21, 2021 and sentenced to three years of probation, and he was sued Tuesday with intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

All other defendants were charged with one count of negligence, gross negligence and recklessness. Charges were filed in the Centre County Court of Common Pleas.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE