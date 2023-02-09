Allen Street

Downtown State College lit up with a tree and Christmas lights on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

 Will Aguirre

Next week a State College native will take the stage on the game show, "Jeopardy!"

Kendra Westerhaus will compete on Jeopardy! Monday, Feb. 13, according to a post on her Facebook. 

Westerhaus works in Pocatello, Idaho as a child psychologist and child, pediatric team lead for Health West, Inc.

She also spent more than three years as an adjunct professor at Idaho State University.

Westerhaus received her bachelor's of arts in psychology from Case Western Reserve University, and finished her master's and doctorate at Idaho State University.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.