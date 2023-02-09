Next week a State College native will take the stage on the game show, "Jeopardy!"

Kendra Westerhaus will compete on Jeopardy! Monday, Feb. 13, according to a post on her Facebook.

Westerhaus works in Pocatello, Idaho as a child psychologist and child, pediatric team lead for Health West, Inc.

She also spent more than three years as an adjunct professor at Idaho State University.

Westerhaus received her bachelor's of arts in psychology from Case Western Reserve University, and finished her master's and doctorate at Idaho State University.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE