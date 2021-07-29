Potential weather warnings have been announced for State College Thursday, including potential thunderstorms, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service.

Clusters of potential storms are likely to produce damaging winds along the south and east of the I-80/I-99 corridor, which may lead to tornadoes, according to a Tweet.

An official storm warning or watch may be forthcoming from the National Weather Service if needed.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated a thunderstorm warning was issued early Thursday morning. That is incorrect. The Daily Collegian apologizes for this error.