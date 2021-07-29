Potential weather warnings have been announced for State College Thursday, including potential thunderstorms, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service.
⛈️Increasing confidence in severe weather this afternoon— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 29, 2021
⏲️Most likely timing: 1-8PM
🌬️Clusters of storms likely to produce damaging winds, especially along, south, and east of the I-80/I-99 corridor
🌪️A few tornadoes are possible
⚠️Have multiple ways to receive warnings! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/td5UqeTrm4
Clusters of potential storms are likely to produce damaging winds along the south and east of the I-80/I-99 corridor, which may lead to tornadoes, according to a Tweet.
An official storm warning or watch may be forthcoming from the National Weather Service if needed.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated a thunderstorm warning was issued early Thursday morning. That is incorrect. The Daily Collegian apologizes for this error.