The State College Chapter of the NAACP will host a virtual event in honor of the two year anniversary of Osaze Osagie's death, according to a press release by the organization.

The event titled "Tragedy & Triumph" will be held on March 20 at 2:02 p.m., the date and time Osagie was shot in 2019.

On March 20, 2019, State College Police were serving a mental health warrant at the apartment of Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia. Osagie ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on Osagie, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

The virtual event will be co-hosted by the NAACP's educational committee Leslie Laing and Terry Watson. The pair will "speak with Pennsylvania state representatives about the devastating effect of police shootings on families and communities," according to the release.

Additional speakers at the event will include Osaze's mother Iyun Osagie and Michelle Kenney. Kenney lost her 17-year-old son Antwon Rose to a police shooting in Pittsburgh in June 2018.

Experts will discuss "race and policing, the importance of mental health and the crucial need for trained professionals to respond to mental health crises" during the event, according to the release.

Additionally, the event will include music and poetry performed by students from Osagie's alma mater — State College High School. Also, a virtual art auction called "Art for Justice" will be held to raise money for the Osaze Osagie College Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship will support "racially underrepresented college-bound students" from State College Area School District who are in financial need.

Community members are invited to join the NAACP event by clicking here.

