The State College chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, in partnership with other organizations, announced its plans for Juneteenth celebrations on Thursday.

"Reflections of Black Experiences: Voices of Freedom Through the Ages," will take place on Saturday, June 18 from 12 p.m to 6 p.m on Fraser Street in downtown State College.

The celebration is in collaboration with several other groups including the Center for Performing Arts at Penn State and MLK Plaza.

The NAACP described the event as a "block party" on its Facebook page.

