According to a recently updated report from the New York Times, the State College metro area now ranks ninth in the nation in coronavirus cases proportional to population.

The report, a continuous data analysis of coronavirus numbers by the Times’s Upshot division, places State College above the Battle Creek, Michigan metropolitan area and below the Monroe, Michigan metropolitan area.

Of the State College metro’s population of 162,385, there has been an average infection rate of 922 cases per day over the last two weeks, according to the report. This makes the daily infection rate 40.6 per 100,000 people.

According to Penn State’s coronavirus dashboard, 6,755 tests have been administered to students and staff in the last week. Of those, 264 were positive — making the total positivity rate 3.9%.

In other statistical areas, the State College metro is not ranked as high. The report found the metro is ranked 198 in areas where coronavirus numbers are increasing the quickest — the metro has remained relatively steady, according to the report.

In overall cumulative cases in proportion to population, the metro is ranked 332, having experienced 14,225 positive cases since the beginning of the outbreak.