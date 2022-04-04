State College Mayor Ezra Nanes proclaimed April 2-8 as the “Week of the Young Child” at the borough council meeting Monday night.

Nanes said the community celebrates this week to recognize that when our society invests in educators, children and working families, it secures the “best chances for a just, sustainable and prosperous future for all.”

In the proclamation, Nanes praised “high-quality early childhood programs” and said they save taxpayers money, increase the economic security of working families, and prepare children for academic, career, and other life events.

“The essential, yet chronically undervalued child care sector has sacrificed and struggled to serve children since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Nanes said in the proclamation. “Early childhood educators and professionals should be valued, respected and fairly compensated for the important roles they play.”

Heather Smoyer, Center Director for State College Kindercare, accepted the proclamation and thanked the council for its support.

“I think we all know how very, very important child care is, especially to the workforce,” Smoyer said. “What we do every day — we love it, and we just want the investment for the staff… we’re struggling to find those amazing teachers, and this will help us to hopefully get the word out that we’re still looking.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

State College mayor proclaims April 29 as Arbor Day in the borough At the State College Borough Council meeting on Monday night, Mayor Ezra Nanes proclaimed Ap…