State College Mayor Ezra Nanes proclaimed May 10-11 as Centre Gives, a 36-hour online giving event to raise awareness of local non-profits.

During the State College Borough Council meeting Monday, Nanes said he "encourages" members of the community to make donations or support “through non-monetary means to the many organizations that work selflessly.”

The event will start at 9 a.m. on May 10 and donations will work to compete for a share of a $300,000 stretch pool Centre Foundation provides, as well as other prizes.

