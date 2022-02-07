At the State College Borough Council meeting on Monday, Mayor Ezra Nanes proclaimed the week of Feb. 7 to 11 as National School Counseling Week and described school counselors as “invaluable.”

School counselors “help students realize their full potential” and “navigate challenges” according to the proclamation.

Nanes cited counselors’ work with students, parents and teachers as part of the reasoning for the proclamation, and said “comprehensive developmental school counseling programs are considered an integral part of the educational process that enables all students to achieve success in school.”

“I just want to say personally that my family has had the opportunity to interact with our school counselors and they’ve been such a wonderful and invaluable part of our lives and we’re very grateful.”

