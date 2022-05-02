At the State College Borough Council meeting on May 2, Mayor Ezra Nanes proclaimed May as National Bike Month.

The month will promote an increase in bike usage to provide benefits such as fitness and traffic reduction, as well as “a sense of joy, fun and freedom,” Nanes said.

The week of May 16 was proclaimed as Bike to Work Week. May 20 will be Bike to Work Day.

Nanes said he encourages community members to bike “as much time as possible” during May.

