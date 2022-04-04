At the State College Borough Council meeting on Monday night, Mayor Ezra Nanes proclaimed April 29 as Arbor Day in the borough.

According to the proclamation, this year marks the 150th anniversary celebration of Arbor Day — a “special day” designated for the planting of trees. Nanes urged all citizens to celebrate the day and support efforts to protect and plant trees in the community.

“Trees help us combat climate change by reducing the erosion of our topsoil by wind and water,” Names said in the proclamation. “Trees in our borough increase property values, enhance the economic vitality of business areas and beautify our community.”

Names called trees a “source of joy, health and spiritual renewal” and said the borough recognizes the work of its Shade Tree Commission in planting and maintaining trees in the community.

According to the proclamation, the National Arbor Day Foundation designated State College borough as a “Tree City, USA” — indicating a “high level of commitment” by the community’s citizens and elected officials in managing the urban forest resource.

Elaine Schuckers, a member of the Tree Commission in State College, accepted the proclamation and said it is an “honor.”

“I’m impressed everyday at the hard work that our public works put into keeping these trees and our parks so beautiful,” Schuckers said. “I thank you for the proclamation for today.”

