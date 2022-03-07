At the State College Borough Council meeting on Monday, Mayor Ezra Nanes proclaimed this upcoming March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility in the borough.

Nanes said the proclamation is intended to “celebrate transgender and gender nonbinary people around the globe” and “acknowledge the courage it takes to live openly and authentically.”

He also cited the “significant” cultural, legal and economic challenges transgender and nonbinary people face.

“As a community, we must commit to learning together and to building a world where every person can truly thrive,” Nanes said in the proclamation.

Kevin Kassab, State College's community engagement manager, supports the borough’s LGBTQ Advisory Committee, accepted the proclamation.

Kassab thanked the mayor for his “noble” proclamation and said the support is “so important” to the transgender community, their families and supporters in “ensuring that all have the right to live in a community that loves and supports them.”

