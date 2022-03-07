At Monday’s State College borough meeting, Mayor Ezra Nanes proclaimed March 20 as "Osaze Osagie Day of Unity" in State College.

Osaze Osagie was a 29-year-old Black man, who was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019, when three officers arrived at his apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

Sylvester Osagie, Osaze's father, filed a lawsuit in November 2020 against the borough of State College, and Judge Matthew W. Brann of the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania set a long-term trial date in 2022.

In the proclamation, Nanes said this day is proclaimed “to bring a sense that we have learned from events and have the power and intention to prevent them for reoccurring.”

Nanes also said Osaze was a “beloved son of State College,” and his family is “a mirror of each of our families.”

Tierra Williams, representing the 3/20 Coalition and joining Osaze Osagie’s parents at the meeting, thanked the borough for “this step towards healing within our community.”

“The coalition has been adamant and has been pushing for change, and we appreciate all of the steps that the borough has taken with us to make that change,” Williams said.

Iyun Osagie, mother of Osaze, also thanked the mayor, the council and the city of State College for “recognizing March 20, 2022 as a day of unity — racial unity.”

“It is in the interest of all peoples of all persuasions to know and feel they belong to this town — unafraid and free to breathe,” Iyun said. “Being a visible minority carries a special burden, pelicular only to those who wear that skin.”

Iyun also said the community has to "make sure that we are free — free to live, free to breathe, and free to love.”

“I believe that love conquers everything, and today, this show of unity is deeply appreciated,” Iyun said. “Love never fails.”

