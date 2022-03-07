State College Mayor Ezra Nanes proclaimed Tuesday as International Women’s Day in State College at the borough meeting on Monday.

Nanes said the day “provides an opportunity to honor the generations of trailblazing women and girls who have built our nation, shaped our progress and strengthened our character as people.”

Nanes also mentioned the “many forms of oppression” that women — specifically listing groups of women such as those with disabilities, women in minorities, immigrant women, and more — face.

“Standing on the shoulders of heroines that came before them, today’s women and girls continue to carry forward the mission of ensuring our daughters have the same opportunities as our sons,” Nanes said in the proclamation.

Carol Eicher, the president of the Community Diversity Group, accepted the proclamation and called upon State College as a community to join the International Women’s Day Movement in their campaign to “break the bias.”

Eicher also asked attendees to strike the pose for the “break the bias” campaign, in which arms are crossed into an X shape.

“Women have played a big role in building our nation, our commonwealth and our community," Eicher said. "Though we have come very far in the struggle for equality, there is still a lot to be done."

RELATED

State College Mayor Ezra Nanes proclaims Transgender Day of Visibility in March At the State College Borough Council meeting on Monday, Mayor Ezra Nanes proclaimed this upc…