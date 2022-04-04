At Monday’s State College Borough Council meeting, Mayor Ezra Nanes proclaimed April 13 as International Campus & Community Day to recognize “the essential, powerful relationship between campuses and their host communities,” according to the proclamation.

Nanes said campuses and their host communities “enhance the lives of many through their economic and civic partnerships,” referencing Penn State and the State College borough.

According to the proclamation, the International Town and Gown Association announced the inaugural International Campus & Community Day on April 13 as well.

Nanes encouraged everyone to “reflect on the different ways that campus communities work to improve quality of life for residents, business owners, students, faculty and staff” in the proclamation.

