State College Mayor Ezra Nanes issued a proclamation declaring February as Black History Month at the Borough Council meeting Monday night.

The proclamation acknowledged the theme for Black History month in 2023 is “Black Resistance,” which explores how the African American community has historically resisted oppression.

The proclamation will recognize the contributions of influential Black members of the State College community.

According to Nanes, the proclamation will honor local individuals and neighbors and showcase how the State College Borough continues to work to create an inclusive community.

Following the announcement, representatives from the Penn State Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration committee and the local chapter of the NAACP came forward to accept the proclamation.

RELATED