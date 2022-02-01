State College Mayor Ezra Nanes issued a proclamation Tuesday declaring February 2022 Black History Month in the borough.

Nanes said each year, Black History Month is given a theme, and 2022 will be focused on "Black Health and Wellness," highlighting “black scholars and medical practitioners in Western medicine as well as other ways of knowing throughout the African diaspora. The 2022 theme considers activities, rituals and initiatives that Black communities have done to be well.”

Black History Month will serve as a "celebration" of achievements made by the community and a way to "honor the central role African Americans have played in our history."

“I encourage all community members to celebrate our diverse heritage and culture and to continue our efforts to create a world that is more just, peaceful and prosperous for all,” Nanes said.

