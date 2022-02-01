On Tuesday, State College Mayor Ezra Nanes issued a proclamation naming State College borough the “City of THON” for THON weekend 2022.

The name change will last from 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 until 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, the proclamation said.

According to the proclamation, State College received a request to "ceremonially rename" the borough.

Nanes cited THON’s mission, fundraising achievements and the “selfless dedication” of Penn State students as reasons for the proclamation.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer, and this year is THON's 50th anniversary.

