State College Mayor Ezra Nanes issued a proclamation to rename State College the “City of THON” Monday night at the State College Borough Council Meeting.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

THON’s 2022 overall fundraising total was $13,756,374.50, and in 2021, it was $10,638,078.62.

This change will take place during the 2023 THON weekend, beginning on Friday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. and last until Sunday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m.

