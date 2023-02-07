THON Final Four, Four Diamonds

Dancers hold up the diamond symbol during the final THON line dance in the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.

State College Mayor Ezra Nanes issued a proclamation to rename State College the “City of THON” Monday night at the State College Borough Council Meeting.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

THON’s 2022 overall fundraising total was $13,756,374.50, and in 2021, it was $10,638,078.62.

This change will take place during the 2023 THON weekend, beginning on Friday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. and last until Sunday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m.

