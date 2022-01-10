State College Mayor Ezra Nanes issued a proclamation during the State College Borough Council meeting Monday declaring the Tuesday following Martin Luther King, Jr. Day — Jan. 18 — as "National Racial Day of Healing."

In the proclamation, Nanes said the day is meant to “recognize and acknowledge the root causes of the racial divisiveness in all our nation’s communities today — a threat to the very core of our democracy.”

"National Racial Day of Healing" will "urge all citizens to actively promote" healing and transformation in order to have the "best quality of life" in the community, Nanes said.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE