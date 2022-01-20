Getting locked out of your apartment is bound to happen to every Penn State student. In fact, it’s almost a ritual during your college years.

What's not a ritual? Striking up a conversation with the locksmith who shows up at your door and forming a bond that will last the rest of your life.

And yet, for Summer Han and Lina Amro, that is exactly what happened when they met Zubair Husam for the first time.

“As soon as we set eyes on Zubair, we knew he was special,” Amro (junior-psychology) said. “It was just this feeling we had the minute he showed up at our door.”

On the evening of Sept. 16, 2021, Han (junior-fine arts) and Amro were returning to their apartment at Collegiate Arms when they discovered their predicament.

“I was waiting for the security guy to come up and help us unlock our door and that guy turned out to be Zubair,” Amro said. “You know when you meet someone and you can just tell? I could just tell he was a good soul — even though there was sadness in his eyes at the same time.”

Husam unlocked the door, and at the invitation of both Han and Amro, came inside to wait while they filled out the needed paperwork.

Slowly, what began as small talk turned into a full-on conversation once Husam discovered Han is an artist.

“He mentioned he needed help making business cards to start a business he was hoping to create,” Han said. “He had asked all over town, but no one had helped him. It was late, but I agreed. We exchanged numbers, and [Husam] promised to pay me for my help.”

In the weeks after the impromptu introduction, Han and Amro said they went about their daily life without too much thought of the man they had talked to on that “random” Thursday night.

“Zubair had admitted to me he was financially strapped at the moment but did not go into the extent of it when we met,” Han said. “I told him it was fine and to call me anyways whenever, so I didn’t think too much about it.”

Then, on Oct. 24, 2021, Han got a call.

A dinner server at Juniper Village in State College, Han was at work when she picked up her phone to see Husam’s number light up her screen.

“He asked how I was at first, but I could tell from his voice that he was trying to put on a brave face,” Han said. “He explained what was going on with him and how he didn’t want to burden me, but that he didn’t know who else to call.”

Han said she felt the urgency of Husam’s situation quickly and began thinking about who in her life would answer that call for her.

“When you need help, who is actually going to be there for you?” Han said. “I guess he saw me and Lina as those people and thought we could help. Even after just one interaction with each other, he knew. I’m not a savior — I can’t do that for everyone — but he had never left our mind.”

Han said she immediately told Husam she could meet him after work and sought his address and the directions out to his Bellefonte home where Husam lives alone.

“It was already dark by the time my shift was over, but in my gut, I knew I was safe,” Han said. “I brought him food from work and saw for myself how drastic the situation had become.”

Han said Husam didn’t have food in the fridge or gas in his car. Instead, a huge box of paperwork, mail and bills awaited her.

“It was everybody’s worst dream — sitting there alone by yourself, not having anyone in your corner,” Han said. “I mean he didn’t even know how to enroll in online banking.”

Prior to this time, Han said she didn’t know how severe Husam’s financial or medical factors were, but after almost three hours sitting at his dining room table, Han realized she had to do something.

“I barely knew this man, but he became so vulnerable with me instantly,” Han said. “I got home around 11 p.m., and that’s when I decided to make the GoFundMe.”

Han said she was drawn to GoFundMe due to how quick the turnaround on page creation is through the site.

“In Zubair’s situation, we needed to find money as soon as we possibly could,” Han said. “[His story] touched me in just a few hours, maybe others will feel the same way if they hear his story.”

Han said she “wrote as fast as [she] could” and had a statement ready in 30 minutes. She inserted a couple of pictures and uploaded the page to public view.

“His story is so powerful, the words just flowed,” Han said. “Some people might question why I invested so much time in a complete stranger. But, I felt like I already knew him — that’s how unique of a person he is.”

Zubair Husam was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, in 1952 as one of four children.

“My mother was a young mother, and for the most part, we navigated [the city] by ourselves,” Husam said. “Dayton was pretty rough, we were always in danger. It wasn’t cool to carry books home from school or we’d get beat up.”

Instead, Husam said he picked up sports quickly and devoted most of his adolescence to playing football, basketball and baseball.

“I had a lot of offers to play at the next level, but I just wanted to get out of Dayton,” Husam said. “I had left home at 15, at this point I was sleeping on friend’s couches so as soon as I graduated, I left and in 1972, I went into the Navy.”

Serving three years, Husam said he reasons his decision to join the U.S. Navy was in part due to his wish not to be sent to Vietnam to prevent coming “back with blood on [his] hands.”

“I would write back home, but we were never really a close-knit family,” Husam said. “As soon as I got out of the Navy, I decided I wouldn’t look back and began odd jobs all around. The urge to travel had really gotten to me during my time [overseas].”

Living in various cities across the U.S., Husam said he settled down a few years later — working in construction and kitchens.

“Having a child slows you down,” Husam said. “And that’s what happened to me when my daughter was born. My life was crazy, I had no direction. And then I had to pause.”

Husam eventually took some college classes and made his way to State College with his daughter’s mother and their first child.

Soon after establishing a career as a plumber, Husam said he had to return to Dayton due to a family health emergency, and after coming back to State College, his children’s mother soon left Husam and took their children with her.

Though he said he’s “still close” to his children, Husam said a new chapter of his life began in the aftermath of that time, and soon after, he was first introduced to his future wife, Amina.

After meeting Amina through her brother almost 39 years ago, Husam said the two would travel back and forth to visit each other due to Amina’s permanent residence in Pittsburgh.

However, in order to marry her, the couple had to travel to Africa so Amina would be able to come back and live with him. In Kenya, Husam spent his time working with AIDS patients and saw the need for natural medicines in the regions he was in.

This sparked an interest in holistic medicine that he would carry for the rest of his life.

After getting married, Amina continued traveling to Kenya to visit her family, and Husam continued sending homemade natural medicine capsules to people in Kenya every two or three months through his FDA-approved business, Tea Tree House.

At its peak, Husam said he sent 10,000 capsules to Kenyans.

While the business has not operated in years due to Husam’s declining health, Husam said he has continued donating his natural medicine and remedies to others to this day.

“I don’t ask for much in this life,” Husam said. “I want to see people get healthy through these methods. Without drugs. I can do my part and contribute to that.”

Husam said he’s cured Lyme disease and prostate cancer through herbs, diet change and natural remedies and is determined to solve his most recent medical issues in the same way.

But in October 2018, just as Husam had begun building his current house for Amina as a present and right after Amina traveled back to Kenya, his life changed forever when Amina called Husam for the last time to tell him she would not be coming home again.

After four years together, Amina and Husam were never reunited because she died soon after in Africa, Husam said. She never got to see their finished Bellefonte home.

“He spoke about [Amina] so warm-heartedly, telling me how soft-spoken and sweet she was,” Han wrote in the description of the GoFundMe page. “She was a good woman with a heart that matched Zubair’s. The way Zubair [speaks of] her is like she is the most precious thing in the world.”

After Amina’s death, Husam continued working on the interior of the house and finished it as his medical issues began to take over once again.

“I got pneumonia shortly after the Lyme disease, then kidney stones and am currently dealing with the [implications from the] COVID shot,” Husam said. “I’ve just been fighting sickness all the way until now. But I’m still here.”

Even after October 2020, when Husam died during surgery and had to be revived by doctors — subsequently losing a lot of his memory — he said nothing could have prepared him for the coronavirus vaccine and how he said it would impact his health.

Due to his memory loss, Husam does not recall the specifics, but according to Han, Husam got his first vaccine shot between August and September 2021. Immediately, his left foot began swelling up, which he said was a symptom of his body reacting to the vaccine.

At this time, Husam was employed as a janitor, and by the next morning as he went off to work, his entire left leg had swelled up.

“If I am not totally well I will go back to work, but a nurse happened to take a look and recommended I go to the hospital immediately,” Husam said. “But I ignored it and kept working, and by the end of the day, the nurse came back and explained to me that something was wrong with my heart and I needed to go right then and there.”

Husam was later diagnosed with a severe blood clot — which he said was another effect of the vaccine.

“I don’t regret getting my shot though,” Husam said. “I just have to learn to live with it. But as a result, all these things have now happened.”

At 69 years of age, Husam said he is currently unemployed. He had been scheduled to start work at a different company as a janitor but was laid off because of his health issues and was told to come back when he was healthy.

“He began another job after a long period of no work, cleaning hospitals, but then someone saw his colostomy bag and that was the end of that too,” Han said. “Then, the COVID side effects hit. He’s had it so rough yet he remains positive. I don’t know how he does it.”

Han said Husam is still being denied unemployment benefits — even after his medical issues have continued to prevent him from going back to work.

Currently, the most urgent problem for Husam, he said, are the blood clots that have continued forming in his feet and legs. If left untreated, he said he will have to have his left foot amputated.

“I would rather go home than get that done,” Husam said. “I’m tired. I’ve been through so much, I can’t remember where I got lost. If I stop moving, I am going to die, so I want to keep working.”

Husam said he’s continuing his efforts to cure himself on his own — soaking his left foot in apple cider vinegar peroxide and other remedies every day. He said he has successfully diminished parts of his foot that had turned black in the process.

Husam said he has a “critical” doctor’s appointment on Jan. 31, which will determine an answer to many of the health questions Husam, Han and Amro are concerned about.

But until then, he said his expenses continue to pile up.

“Like many things, we are nervous because we don’t know what the future holds,” Amro said.

According to Han, Husam’s house is currently in default, and in the next month, foreclosure looms.

“This house means so much to him,” Han said. “He doesn’t want to lose it, but with his medical bills, credit card debt and his mortgage, it’s a tricky situation.”

Amro said the GoFundMe money’s main purpose is to try to begin paying off some of those bills.

“I put the GoFundMe cap at $5,000, even though we need much more,” Han said. “But, he’s a prideful man, and we thought even if we could get close to that amount, it would make a difference.”

According to Han, Husam’s credit card debt is over $10,000, and his mortgage is another $4,000 behind as well. Neither Amro or Han said they have a number for the medical bills at this time.

“This money from the GoFundMe can help go to food, gas, necessities like electricity and water,” Han said. “It’s a food stamp situation, and yet he hardly tries to spend it. He always asks, ‘Why me?’ — we have to remind him that he does need every dollar donated.”

As of Jan. 19, the GoFundMe site has reached $2,525 of the $5,000 goal. Husam is currently living off of social security benefits.

For Han, whose grandfather died a month before she published the GoFundMe, Zubair has helped fill part of that void.

“When I talk to him, it just feels so comforting and healing. I could never leave him to go through this alone,” Han wrote in the description of the GoFundMe. “Sometimes someone with such a big heart has so much to give, they forget that they need to be taken care of too.”

Husam said he doesn't know what would have happened if the girls did not come into his life.

“[Lina and Summer] are my babies. I am just a simple guy. I don’t want a lot of things. But these girls came into my life and made it all different,” Husam said. “My life is brand new. I had given up. We live in a I, me, my world. I know that more than anyone. But, these two really love me.”

For Amro and Han, the feeling is mutual.

“We’re so shocked that we are in this situation first of all,” Han said. “No average college student is going to do this for somebody. Lina and I have dealt with depression and the effects of [the pandemic], but then we met Zubair. I was so inspired by the way he lives his life even with all his obstacles.”

On a weekly basis, Amro and Han visit Husam two to three times. He has also come to their apartment for dinner, and Han said she goes by herself occasionally.

Lately, the three have been visiting once a week, but they talk on the phone almost daily.

“Both of our parents of course were worried, and rightfully so,” Han said. “They don’t know who this man is and why their daughters have invested so much time helping with all of his personal things.”

Amro said it all came down to what they were prioritizing in their lives.

“We would choose going to his house and talking to him for a few hours over going to a stupid frat house any day,” Amro said. “It’s not work for us. I think that’s also a sign of how we’ve matured. We just love spending time with him.”

Han said when people ask — and they do — she calls him “grandpa Zubair” and identifies herself at medical appointments as an adopted grandbaby.

Husam said he does have surviving biological family members, but they have mostly turned their backs to him out of religious differences.

“I am not a Christian, so I have been outcast,” Husam said. “I don’t believe in religion. I’m a spirit.”

Han said they have made efforts with his family, talking with one of Husam’s brothers more recently but realized he “did not appreciate or care” about Husam or their efforts.

“In college, but also just in life, people can get extremely hyperfocused on their own lives and what they are dealing with,” Amro said. “It's understandable and can be overwhelming to add something else that is beyond you, but it’s about the experience that teaches you, guides you and gives you a good outlook to face other things in your life as well.”

Looking to the future, health issues remain imperative to overcome, and with developing issues around his bladder that sent him to the emergency room over winter break, all the more so.

As they await the Jan. 31 appointment, Husam hopes to successfully create his newest business venture — Superior Handyman Services.

“He’s been wanting to start a business since the summer, but he is not good with technology or the computer, and it took me — the first person who really helped him — to begin with the business cards,” Han said.

The services would provide professional cleaning for apartments, yards, lawns etc. in the State College and Bellefonte area.

He said he already has employees ready to start, but without funds, Husam is still waiting.

“I think it just shows his character when he faces yet another obstacle,” Amro said. “His outlook remains so positive. It just shows that no matter what people do to you and what happens in your life, you can still lead with love.”

With the help of Amro, Husam said he is also in the process of starting back up Tea Tree House by beginning a website to sell his herbs, natural ingredients, teas and capsules again — this time, for a price.

Amidst the personal issues Husam dealt with over the past year and the hope for what the future will bring, in the fall, Husam said his little sister died.

He was not able to make it to her funeral.

“It showed me you can go at any time, but it’s about what you leave in your place that matters,” Husam said. “When we label, it divides us. We are all human, living a life, trying to make the world a better place. I don’t look at the differences between us all, I look at what’s inside.”

