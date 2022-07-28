Julian Elie Khater, of State College, who is charged with conspiring with George Pierre Tanios, a West Virginia man, is being offered a plea deal that could allow him to avoid more jail time, according to the Associated Press.

Tanios and Khater were charged with assaulting Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who died defending the U.S. Capitol from a mob during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the AP.

A federal grand jury indicted Tainos on felony charges that he conspired with Khater, according to the AP, to assault and injure Sicknick with bear spray.

However, medical examiners determined Sicknick suffered a stroke and died of natural causes and Tainos and Khater were not charged with his death, the AP said.

According to the AP, Tanios is not accused of entering the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Sicknick and other officers were standing guard behind metal bicycle racks as protesters stormed the building, where Khater sprayed Sicknick and other officers after grabbing the canister from Tainos’ backpack, the AP said.

According to the AP, Tainos’ attorneys said he brought the canister for self-defense at the “Stop the Steal” rally and in a court filing last year, said there was no evidence “Tanios and Khater planned to use the spray in ‘an ultra-coordinated attack’ on police.”

Tainos and Khater were jailed while awaiting trial and U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan refused to free them before the trial, calling them “dangerous” and said they “coordinated the direct assault," according to the AP.

Khater extended an offer to plead guilty to felony assault charges, according to the AP, including assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, which would typically offer him to a prison term ranging from six years and six months to eight years and one month.

Khater has yet to accept a plea offer, one of his lawyers said during a virtual hearing.

Hogan will sentence Tainos on Dec. 6, with estimated sentencing guidelines from no jail time to six months of imprisonment for both counts. After his arrest, Tainos was jailed for around five months and could get credit for time already served, the AP said.

Khater is in jail awaiting his trial on Oct. 5 and has until Aug.17 to accept the offer, according to the AP.

According to the AP, the case against Tainos and Khater is one of the most prominent brought by the Department of Justice, which is prosecuting hundreds of people for conduct at the Capitol riot.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Mount Nittany Medical Center receives highest quality rating from CMS Mount Nittany Medical Center has been recognized with a five-star rating from the Centers fo…