On Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Ronald Hertzog — a State College man — was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury "for possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon."

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the indictment alleged Hertzog, 59, "possessed multiple rounds of ammunition in various calibers and two rifle receiver lowers as a previously convicted felon" on Feb. 3.

The State College Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case, according to the release.

The case will be prosecuted "as part of the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program" by Assistant U.S. Attorney George J. Rocktashel.

"Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them," the release said of the program.

If Hertzog is convicted, the maximum sentencing is 10 years of imprisonment, the release said..

