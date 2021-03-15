Julian Elie Khater of State College was one of two individuals arrested Sunday on criminal charges of alleged conspiracy and assault during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., according to the Department of Justice.

Khater was the general manager and co-owner of Frutta Bowls in downtown State College for nearly a year and a half, according to his LinkedIn profile. He worked for the restaurant from when it opened in Jan. 2019 until March 2020.

As Americans prepared to watch Congress certify the electoral vote on Jan. 6, rioters stormed into the United States Capitol Building, attempting to prevent the tallying of the votes following a speech from President Donald Trump.

Khater, age 32, was arrested by Federal Bureau of Investigation officers after getting off a plane near his home at Newark airport on Sunday. The second man, 39-year-old George Pierre Tanios, was arrested at his residence in West Virginia. Both men were arrested on charges of conspiring to injure officers and assaulting federal officers on Jan. 6, among other charges.

The two men face a collective nine charges, including "violent entry," "physical violence" on restricted grounds and carrying a "dangerous weapon" that resulted in significant bodily injury.

The pair were each observed on video working together to assault law enforcement officers with an "unknown chemical substance" and sprayed officers directly in the face and eyes, according to the DOJ. Khater allegedly asked Tanios to hand him a can of bear spray from Tanios' backpack, which was used in the attack.

"Give me that bear s---," Khater allegedly said to Tanios on a video recorded Jan. 6, according to the DOJ.

Officer Brian Sicknick, along with two other officers, were standing a few feet from Khater and Tanios at the time of the alleged attack, and all three reacted to being sprayed in the face, according to the DOJ.

Sicknick died in a hospital on Jan.7, and medical examiners are still investigating the cause of death.

The FBI is currently investigating the case, and the two are expected to appear in federal court Monday.

In a criminal complaint on Jan. 19, another State College resident — Brian Gundersen — was charged with unlawfully entering a restricted building without lawful authority, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds with intent to impede government business, disorderly conduct in the Capitol and demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE