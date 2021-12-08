State College man arrested after alleged weapon threat at The Lion's Den bar

A State College man was arrested at The Lion's Den bar early Friday morning after he allegedly pulled a knife on Lion's Den staff members.

According to a criminal complaint, Julian Maye, 21, allegedly got into a fight with staff members and pulled out a 3-inch knife and threatened staff members.

Maye was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats, possession of a weapon, simple assault and disorderly conduct. Maye was also charged with a summary offense for public drunkenness, according to court documents.

Maye denied getting into a fight with staff members, and admitted to State College Police Department he had a knife in his pocket, the criminal complaint said.

Maye was arraigned Friday and was unable to post a $10,000 bail set against him.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Dec. 15 with Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair and the charges were filed by Magisterial District Court 49-3-03.

