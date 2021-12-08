You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

State College man arrested after alleged weapon threat at The Lion's Den bar

Police training (State College Police Department)

A State College Police car on Nov. 8, 2019.

 Ken Minamoto

A State College man was arrested at The Lion's Den bar early Friday morning after he allegedly pulled a knife on Lion's Den staff members.

According to a criminal complaint, Julian Maye, 21, allegedly got into a fight with staff members and pulled out a 3-inch knife and threatened staff members.

Maye was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats, possession of a weapon, simple assault and disorderly conduct. Maye was also charged with a summary offense for public drunkenness, according to court documents.

Maye denied getting into a fight with staff members, and admitted to State College Police Department he had a knife in his pocket, the criminal complaint said.

Maye was arraigned Friday and was unable to post a $10,000 bail set against him.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Dec. 15 with Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair and the charges were filed by Magisterial District Court 49-3-03.

RELATED

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters