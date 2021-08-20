State College Interim Mayor Ron Filippelli announced in a statement he does not intend to sign the ordinance establishing a Community Oversight Board for the State College Police Department.

Filippelli said while he supports "the creation of a fair and unbiased community board" to work alongside the SCPD, community groups and the State College Borough Council, he said he believes one of the requirements in the ordinance's intended training program for board members is not "reasonable and useful."

The requirement is Critical Race Theory.

"It is, in large measure, good scholarship, and I agree with much of it," Filippelli said in the statement. "But it is one of many theories that deal with the impact of slavery and racism in American history. Many American historians endorse CRT. But also, some American historians of all races have expressed disagreement with elements of CRT."

Filippelli said he believes board members should be given access to "a variety of scholarly sources" that address the "catastrophic impact" of slavery and racism on America.

"As a professional historian, I cannot accept the idea that Borough Council, no matter how good the intentions, has chosen to imbed in a law one particular body of historical theory that members of a public body must be exposed to," Filippelli said in the statement. "This should not be done in a democracy."

Due to his interim position, Filippelli said he decided not to outright veto the ordinance but instead allow it to become law without his signature.

On Monday, State College's Borough Council voted unanimously via roll call to establish the Community Oversight Board.

A resolution was initially passed by the council on June 23, 2020, allocating SCPD funds to the COB's establishment. According to a release, the COB intends to "provide an independent analysis of problems, policies and practices, and oversight of services provided by the [SCPD]."

The proposed COB follows the death of Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man who was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at his apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

Sylvester Osagie, Osaze's father, filed a lawsuit in November 2020 against the borough of State College, and Judge Matthew W. Brann of the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania set a long-term trial date in 2022.

The case may be ready for trial in approximately 729 days, according to Judge Brann’s case management plan. This puts the suggested date for trial in November 2022, two years after the lawsuit was filed.

