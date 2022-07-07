According to the State College Borough Department, the Fraser Street parking garage in State College will close during the weekend of July 22.

The closure will take effect Friday, July 22 at 5 p.m. until Tuesday, July 26th at 6 a.m., according to the borough.

On July 20, the cross deck on level four will also close, requiring all vehicles to be below level four by the evening of Tuesday, July 19, according to the release.

The parking deck will close for repairs and coatings of the drive isles, and after the main closure is complete, smaller portions of the deck will close for necessary repairs, the release said.

Those with permits, as well as commuters, are asked to park at the Pugh Street and Beaver Avenue Garages until repairs are complete.

Any further information regarding the garage closure can be found by contacting the Parking Department at (814) 278-4769.

