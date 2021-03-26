Five Guys closure

The Five Guys restaurant located at 226 W. College Ave. is temporarily closed, according to a sign posted on its door.

The sign cites “mechanical issues” as the cause for the closure. The shop, which opened in 2006, also experienced a closure in March of last year resulting from inspection violations due to a broken water heater.

Phone calls to the shop’s main line ring out and the store is listed as “temporarily closed” on Google.

At this point, the length of the closure is unknown.

