The Five Guys restaurant located at 226 W. College Ave. is temporarily closed, according to a sign posted on its door.

The sign cites “mechanical issues” as the cause for the closure. The shop, which opened in 2006, also experienced a closure in March of last year resulting from inspection violations due to a broken water heater.

Phone calls to the shop’s main line ring out and the store is listed as “temporarily closed” on Google.

At this point, the length of the closure is unknown.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

National Weather Services issues wind advisory for Centre County The United States National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for parts of central Penns…