State College female ministers overcome resistance to provide welcoming space for community

Growing up, Ana Wakeman said she was taught the Complementarian view that women are equally dignified with men but have different roles in areas like religious leadership.

Wakeman is now an associate for the Coalition for Christian Outreach at Incarnation Church, an Anglican church that meets in Penn State’s Eisenhower Chapel inside the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center, and she served as the former campus minister for Incarnation.

The CCO is a ministry that partners with churches on or near college campuses, aiming to connect students with those churches, according to Wakeman.

However, before assuming these positions, she had no role models of female leadership in Christianity — since Complementarians argue the Bible does not allow women to lead men in the church.

Yet, Wakeman said she still felt compelled to work in campus ministry, so she enrolled in Reformed Theological Seminary’s Charlotte, North Carolina, campus because it had a campus ministry “focus” within its Master of Divinity program. Wakeman said master’s of divinity are normally reserved for ordained pastors.

Even though she was not looking to be ordained, Wakeman said she was always asked why she was there, as well as what her justification was for attending as a woman.

Wakeman said she was one of two Anglicans at the RTS Charlotte campus and one of three female students pursuing a degree other than counseling. Wakeman said she graduated with a Master of Theological Studies, a two-year degree, as opposed to the four-year Master of Divinity.

Wakeman described her experience at RTS as “awful” and “isolating.”

“It felt like a fight for my life every day,” Wakeman said. “I had to fight to defend myself every single day, why I was there and why I wanted to be there, and whether I was truly a Christian or not.”

Wakeman said some of her professors would say certain portions of classes were meant only for men, so women could “tune out” if they wanted to.

“Classes were, for the most part, addressed to ‘gentlemen,’” Wakeman said. “I am here — I am not a gentleman.”

Finishing a Master of Divinity, especially as a woman, was “very difficult,” Wakeman said, and she instead took the shorter degree for “financial reasons and just sanity reasons.”

Wakeman said she originally went to RTS on a Presbyterian scholarship, and Presbyterianism is generally a more Complementarian denomination.

In order to finish a Master of Divinity, Wakeman said she needed to serve a certain number of hours at a local Presbyterian church, but no churches would allow her to hold a leadership position.

After admitting she had “never really thought about it,” Wakeman said she did some research and came to support Egalitarianism, Complementarianism’s opposing viewpoint that women are not only equal in dignity but also in capability of occupying the same roles, including church leadership — not merely teaching children and other women.

Wakeman said most Anglican community members accepted her ministry, although one man approached her saying he did not approve of women serving “ahead of men” in ministry. He did “appreciate me and my ministry, and he did financially support me,” though, Wakeman said.

Since Anglicans don’t consider female leadership an “issue of salvation,” Anglicans leave the decision of whether to allow women to lead up to local dioceses, according to Wakeman.

The Anglican Diocese of Pittsburgh does allow women to work in campus ministry, which is partly why Wakeman chose Incarnation.

Rev. Renee Ford, pastor of Woodycrest United Methodist Church on Clearview Avenue in State College and instructional designer and instructor at Penn State, said she found her experience to be the opposite of Wakeman’s. Ford’s Methodist seminary proved to be a “very welcoming space for people pursuing ministry who are women.”

However, Ford said she found more resistance in her church communities.

Ford said she’s been the first female pastor for most of the churches she has served, and she said it’s often a “new experience” for church members who aren’t used to a woman as a pastor.

“Ironically, the strongest resistance I've gotten has been from older women in the church,” Ford said.

Ford said she’s observed a “pattern” where once resistant church members become familiar with her, they slightly ease their beliefs.

“The pattern often is, ‘I don't agree that women should be in ministry,’ and then they go to, ‘I don't know how I feel about women in ministry, but I'm OK with you,’” Ford said.

Despite this, Ford said she has “only had a couple of people” who left her church because she was a woman. Some would return whenever she invited a male guest preacher to speak on Sunday.

According to research by Rev. Eileen Cambell-Reed, women composed 20.7% of all U.S. clergy in 2016, as opposed to 2.3% in 1960.

Rev. Jes Kast, of Faith United Church of Christ on College Avenue in State College, said under 15% of all senior or head pastors are women.

Kast said State College is “blessed” to have many women leading churches.

She used to serve a church in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, where she loved its “diversity of thinking, people and the arts,” as well as how much the church valued faith.

Kast said she has served Faith UCC in State College since 2019.

Faith UCC was formed in 1909, and the church acquired its name and current building during the Great Depression, according to its website. Kast said the church has been true to its name ever since.

Kast said faith has been a “strong sense of comfort” — for both the church throughout its history and herself.

“No matter what challenges lay ahead, God’s presence will be with us all,” Kast said. “Faith is this great tool for us to lean on to know that God is with us.”

Kast said the Bible calls faith a “gift” from God. She said she sees this gift in all of the members of Faith UCC — an assurance that “God will be with them.”

Faith UCC makes accepting diversity a huge priority, according to Kast.

Kast said the Beatitudes from Matthew 5 are written in the church’s stained glass windows. The Beatitudes, which include “Blessed are the merciful” and “Blessed are the peacemakers,” have been a “frame of reference for me of what type of sanctuary we are,” she said.

“Whether you are queer or straight or single or married, we are all in need of healing, we are all in need of love, and we are all in need of sanctuaries to feel a sense of belonging,” Kast said.

Kast said women can still serve in the church, and there was “a variety of women that were leading in the Bible.”

St. Phoebe is “dearly important” to Kast, she said. The Apostle Paul commended Phoebe to deliver his Letter to the Romans to the Christian church in Rome, Kast said.

“She had to know how to interpret the letter — she was there to publicly proclaim the letter,” Kast said. “Essentially, she acted as a preacher or pastor.”

Candace Dannaker, former lay preacher at the First Presbyterian Church of Bellefonte, said via email that she’s “never found a quote by Christ that women should not preach.”

Dannaker wrote that the Apostle Paul, who wrote the books of Timothy, does not cite Jesus when delineating gender roles in the church. He only gives his opinion, which Dannaker said “has been interpreted out of context.”

“The Holy Spirit is gender neutral, so if you believe in the Trinity: Father, Son and Holy Spirit, gender isn't an issue with God or Son when the Call is received by a male or female,” Dannaker said.

Wakeman said she still intends to become ordained, although she has postponed her ambitions because the Pittsburgh diocese is searching for a bishop, and she doesn't know whether the new bishop will be Complementarian or Egalitarian.

In Wakeman’s current role as a volunteer, she said she’ll sometimes play piano and sing on Sunday. She said she will meet with students for “spiritual counseling, direction [or] prayer,” especially if students want to speak with a female minister.

“I unofficially create a lot of fellowship events,” Wakeman said.

She said has trivia nights with a group of graduate students on Tuesday nights.

“I also have a dog, so sometimes students just want a little therapy dog,” Wakeman said.

Ford said State College reminds her of the New York university town where she grew up.

“I love that intersection of culture and the diversity that comes from being in a town that has the university here,” Ford said.

Kast said she desires all ministries in State College to prosper because “they’re all meeting a need in different ways.”

According to Kast, she knows the other female pastors of State College “very well.” She said she’s “not sure if [she wants] to live anywhere else.”

Ford said she thoroughly enjoys being a pastor in State College.

Ford’s favorite part of her job is “being able to walk alongside people with their points of need, help them get excited about God but also help them navigate the joys and the challenges of life and to learn from them as well.”

Ford urged anyone — regardless of identity or self-confidence — who feels God calling them to ministry to “try not to run from it.”