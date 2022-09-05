Family Clothesline, located located at 352 E. College Ave. in downtown State College, announced it will have another “mini drop” of Lululemon's merchandise on Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m., according to a sales associate.

The sales associate said the drop will occur during normal home football weekend hours of 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The launch will feature Lululemon Align tank tops, pace rival skirts and belt bags, according to an Instagram post from Family Clothesline.

Students lined up around the block this morning to pick up @lululemon’s Penn State Collection from The Family Clothesline pic.twitter.com/gZF6DPN01j — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) August 19, 2022

The store hosted its first launch of Lululemon on Aug 19. Later this month, a full Penn State apparel drop will occur, according to the Instagram post, with more details and updates to come.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE