On Wednesday, The Family Clothesline, located at 352 E. College Ave. in downtown State College, announced the details in a Facebook post of its upcoming lululemon launch.

The launched products are available in store on Aug 19 starting at 8 a.m., and customers are allowed to start lining up at 6 a.m., according to the store’s Facebook post.

The store will have a customer limit of 30 to 40 customers from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., at which time it will be removed, according to the post.

The Family Clothesline said the “best selection” of items are to be found in store on the launch date, according to the post, and the remaining inventory is available on the store’s website on Aug 21 at 6 p.m.

“While we do expect to get additional shipments throughout the fall, there is no guarantee that a product/size/color will be restocked and available again,” the post said.

The Family Clothesline said to visit its website or follow it on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE