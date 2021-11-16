State College extends temporary masking ordinance to December

The borough of State College voted Monday to pass an ordinance extending the current masking mandate until Dec. 7, effective immediately.

According to a release, the borough is extending the mandate due to the delta variant and to be in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines.

Ordinance 2169 is the new ordinance extending the regulations enforced under Ordinance 2166. Under the ordinance, people must wear masks inside public businesses and facilities in State College, regardless of vaccination status.

The borough also said businesses must display the indoor masking policy on their doors.

According to the release, all violations can be called in to the borough's non-emergency number (814)-234-7150.

