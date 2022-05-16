The State College School District is currently experiencing power outages in several of their buildings after Monday morning’s storm, according to its Twitter post.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for central Pennsylvania until 2 p.m. Monday.

Students are still in schools, which are running off of generated power, according to the school district. Phone service is also reportedly down, but the district said it has several other types of communication available for the public when needed.

CATA’s Customer Service Center and Schlow Public Library are also closed until further notice due to the power outage, according to their Twitter posts.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

CATA bus system to update routes in State College this fall Executive Director and CEO of the Centre Area Transportation Authority Louwana Oliva gave a …