On Monday, the State College Borough Council passed to restrict parking in certain locations on the south side of East Marylyn Avenue between Science Street and University Drive.

On-street parking will be eliminated on the south side of East Marylyn Avenue from the exit at Foxdale next to the CATA bus stop to the intersection at University Drive.

The amendment is passed in response to concerns related to impaired visibility while entering and exiting the main Foxdale parking lot.

Parking is available on the north side of the street from Science Street to Norma Street, in a surface lot across the street or in the Foxdale parking garage.

