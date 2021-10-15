Although Penn State students have largely returned to in-person classes and are frequenting State College businesses this fall, some establishments have recently ended their time in town.

Below is a list of local businesses that closed their doors this fall and new businesses that have opened.

Permanently closed

Bar Bleu, formerly located at 112 S. Garner St., shut its doors in September.

The business, a sports bar and liquor lounge, is a branch of the parent company, Dante’s Restaurants and Nightlife.

H&M — a national clothing store — closed its State College branch at 118 S. Fraser St. on Sept. 19.

The roller skating rink Penn Skates is set to have its last skate on Oct. 17 at 2210 High Tech Rd.

The owner of the business is retiring after nearly 20 years.

New businesses

Despite the closures in State College, there are also some new spots that opened this fall.

Bhakati Yoga Center, located at 322B E. College Ave., hosted a grand opening on Sept. 26.

In addition to yoga, the center includes “meditation, vegan cooking demos, wellness workshops'' and more.

Master Goblin Games, board game shop and gaming event hub, hosted its grand opening on Sept. 11.

The store, located at 234 E. College Ave., has “board games, miniatures [and] collectible card games,'' among other games. The store is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The Blue & White Bottle Shop — a “micro-pub” selling beer, malts and more — opened Sept. 8 at 222 W. Beaver Ave.

