Though it isn’t a big city, State College is home to a hub of activity with alumni, students and tourists roaming the streets of downtown — but it may not be considered a hub for much longer.

The federal Office of Management and Budget is recommending a change in metropolitan statistical area designation that, if put forth, will change the designation of 144 cities in the U.S. from metropolitan to micropolitan.

State College is one of nine areas in Pennsylvania that would be affected by the change.

With the switch, federal agencies could alter the way they allocate funding and programs, according to Tom Zilla, the Centre County principal transportation planner.

According to the new proposal, a metro area would need to have 100,000 people in its core community, which is double the 50,000 person threshold currently in place. According to the 2019 census, the “urbanized area boundary” of State College has a population of over 88,000 currently.

Micropolitans will be any area that does not reach this designation. As of now, according to the Census Bureau, micropolitan statistical areas are defined as having between 10,000 and 50,000 people in the core community.

The designation as a metro area is “tied to a number of government programs” that are essential for areas like State College, according to State College Mayor Ronald Filippelli.

Zilla said if the OMB goes through with the proposal, it will affect “how data and statistics are gathered, presented and analyzed.” He said this first step “doesn’t affect” State College by itself.

According to Zilla, there are a few steps that will be taken next, and “the secondary impact” of these steps is “what we’re concerned about.”

“[State College] could be affected if the Census Bureau makes changes that are consistent with what the OMB is saying, and if the U.S. Department of Transportation takes similar action,” Zilla said.

Zilla said these actions are like “dominos” with the ability to impact the area from the initial step.

“Our concern is that if other agencies start to use the new micropolitan and metropolitan thresholds… we may be ineligible for funding and new programs that we were previously eligible for,” Zilla said.

According to Filippelli, two programs that might be the most heavily impacted by the proposal are the Community Development Block Grant Program and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program.

The CDBGP gives communities of a certain population threshold funds to spend in the community in any way it needs, and HOME is used for affordable housing, Filippelli said.

Zilla said a comment period will open where the county’s Metropolitan Planning Organization can respond to the recommendations, and following this, the OMB will review the comments and make the decision whether to go through with the proposed changes.

However, the proposal is “sketchy” and “has very little detailed information,” according to Filippelli.

“They haven’t really fleshed out as far as what the implications are going to be,” Filippelli said. “There’s gonna be a lot of [Congressional] opposition to it.”

Edward LeClear, the State College planning and community development director, spoke about the recommended metropolitan qualification changes at the State College Borough Council meeting Monday night.

LeClear said the OMB stated that the recommended change is only for the OMB’s own statistical purposes, and the only known reasoning for the change is that the U.S. population has “more than doubled” since the original designation was initially put in place in 1983 before updates were made in 2000.

“There [are] over 400 programs that use some aspect of a definition of being metropolitan,” LeClear said.

According to LeClear, the borough is asking the OMB to “reconsider the change” and “engage in more thorough analysis of the change.”

At the borough meeting, Filippelli said the OMB’s recommendation will be “a tough political sell.”

“[It’s] never too early to get into these things,” Filippelli said in an interview. “We are definitely taking it seriously.”