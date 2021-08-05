The coronavirus pandemic has heavily impacted public health by restricting in-person opportunities to live, learn, work and play over the last year, but State College is hoping to ensure public health is never as disrupted again by possibly creating its own health department.

The borough is in the process of conducting a feasibility study to create its own Act 315 health department with local and county representatives. Act 315 authorizes local municipalities and counties in Pennsylvania to create and maintain their own single or joint-run health departments.

The possible health department would be created either on the county level or the borough level and would become the main health authority in its respective area, likely having authority over other community health services such as Penn State Health at University Park and Mount Nittany Health, according to Katherine Yeaple, a member of State College’s Borough Council.

Mayor Ron Filippelli said the borough’s decision was largely influenced by the pandemic.

“It was a kind of wake-up call for the borough and for the region, really,” he said. “We had never seen anything like this before, and we were pretty much caught off guard.”

Douglas Shontz, assistant to the manager and communications specialist at the borough, said another reason State College decided to pursue the feasibility study was to better manage environmental health — such as air and water quality — within the community.

“Throughout the pandemic, we heard from many community members it would be nice to have our own health department here to set up our own testing sites [and] set up our own vaccination clinics,” Shontz said. “But, you want to make sure you’re not just creating something for the next pandemic.”

The new health department would instead be about “engaging the community and improving overall community health and well-being,” Shontz said.

Yeaple said she has been communicating the idea of an Act 315 health department to various housing and mental health groups, as well as local businesses, around State College. The borough has been in contact with Mount Nittany Health about the plan too, Yeaple said.

“I’d say a lot of people don’t know [what to think about it],” Yeaple said. “When I say a health office would have the authority to tell Penn State that it would be a good idea to get people vaccinated… then people kind of stand up and listen.”

The feasibility study portion of the plan intends to ascertain the costs and benefits of a health department, according to Shontz. The borough has already begun this process and has devoted staff to look into other health departments across the commonwealth to understand how they operate, Shontz said.

State College is also receiving assistance from a member of the International City/County Management Association, an organization dedicated to working with local governments and providing assistance with community services, according to Shontz.

Lisa Davis, director of the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health and an outreach associate professor of health policy and administration at Penn State, said she was part of a similar effort with the borough 20 years ago.

Davis said while the primary activities of public health occur out of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Act 315 can designate local or county health departments to carry out all public health functions for their jurisdictions simultaneously with the state. In order to do that, Davis said, the borough must submit an application for Act 315 status.

“That application is pretty in-depth,” Davis said. “[Applicants] need to demonstrate all of the data that are normally provided... population, age, economic indicators, per capita income. They also need to demonstrate why that municipality should become its own public health department.”

Davis said bringing public health services under local control allows broader management over what services it can provide and increases the possible depth and breadth of those services for the benefit of the community.

Other cities that have done so, she said, found many advantages being part of a “statewide network of public health” that simultaneously acts as its own autonomous entity capable of receiving funding from the state as well as the federal government.

While there are benefits, Davis said an Act 315 designation also means the borough would be eliminated from consideration of other state and federal funds typically designated to non-Act 315 health services.

Residents may not have to wait long to learn whether the borough will move ahead with its plans to submit an Act 315 application.

According to Yeaple, State College’s feasibility study results for the possible new health department will be out “this fall.”

