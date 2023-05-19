State College community members face fears, rappel down Beaver Stadium at Over the Edge event

103-year-old George Etzweiler didn’t break a sweat as he stepped over the edge of Beaver Stadium, sending him into a 110-foot descent until he hit solid ground.

Etzweiler, along with 44 other participants, successfully raised the $1,500 fundraising threshold needed to send them rappelling down the stadium on Friday at the Over The Edge event hosted by Centre County United Way.

Training Manager Mike Cowan spent the day strapping “nervous” participants into practice belays and described Over The Edge as a “challenge-by-choice event.”

“[Participants] are challenging themselves by overcoming their fear of heights and rappelling down the side of an iconic structure like the Penn State football stadium,” Cowan said. “How cool is that?”

The community-wide event benefits CCUW with their mission to “help our neighbors” by investing in programs beneficial to Centre County residents, according to Executive Director of CCUW Paula Williams.

Williams was the first person of the day to go over the edge and called the experience an “incredible opportunity.”

“It's exciting to be part of the community, and it's exciting to have a partnership with Penn State,” Williams said. “And that we’re able to work together to help so many of our neighbors.”

Although for Etzweiler, who is known locally for being active and has now gone over the edge three times, the 110-foot drop was nothing new.

“Two friends talked me into doing it when I was a young man of 98,” Etzweiler said. “I must enjoy the challenge, I guess.”

“Shakespeare said, ‘live everyday as if it was your last day,’” Etweiler said. “I think it was a philosopher that just recently said, ‘that’s wrong, you should live every day as if it was the first day of the rest of your life and have a goal ahead.’”

For Etzeiler, his goal comes this October, when he plans to compete in a 50-mile relay.

Gary Perdue said he signed up for the Over the Edge event as a way to celebrate his 85 birthday.

“Thought it would be a great way to commemorate the occasion,” Perdue said.

As Perdue descended through the air, a crowd of tailgaters below sang “Happy Birthday,” and coordinators surprised him with a birthday cake.

“I think there are a lot of people who can do these kinds of things once they get older, they don’t have to stop looking for things like this to do,” Purdue said. “I think that's one of the things that helps keep you young.”

Within the crowd of tailgators was a tent set up with tacos, donuts and a cardboard cutout of academic advisor for the College of Engineering Susie Solo’s face.

“It was indescribable,” Solo said. “I was excited to rappel and look around, I was more excited by my support group at the bottom.”

Her supporters, she said, have been by her long before, during and after doctors discovered a tumor in her brain.

On Oct. 26, 2022, Solo underwent a craniotomy that completely removed the tumor and her friends, family and advisees rallied around her.

“When I [said], ‘I want to rappel over Beaver Stadium,’ within three days, this group had raised the money for me to do it,” Solo said. “Telling them thank you doesn’t nearly express what it means to me.”

Despite being scared of heights, Solo said going over the edge meant more to her than just facing her fears.

“This was just a way to give back to the community,” Solo said. “I simply didn’t look down.”

