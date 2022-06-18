State College’s annual Juneteenth Festival, commemorating the legal end of slavery in the United States, took place at Dr. Martin Luther King Plaza on Saturday.

The event was organized by State College’s branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in partnership with several other organizations.

The celebration began with welcoming words from the State College NAACP President Lorraine Jones.

“Not only do we celebrate Juneteenth, but we acknowledge the struggle, the strength, the beauty and the brilliance of Black people,” Jones said. “Today, we embrace and honor the past, the present and recognize the system and generational trauma, while at the same time appreciate the strength and perseverance and hope for the future.”

Pastor Harold McKenzie, of Unity Church of Jesus Christ in State College, followed, taking the stage to say a prayer and wishing for the day to be “filled with joy,” reflection and growth.

State College mayor Ezra Nanes and the recently inducted Penn State president, Neeli Bendapudi, also appeared at the plaza to celebrate Juneteenth with the community.

“Juneteenth is the day on which we formally acknowledge the terrible oppression, brutality, and injustice the institution of slavery inflicted on African Americans and the damage its proponents caused to the fabric of our country’s culture, economy and politics,” Nanes said.

Neeli Bendapudi was invited on stage to present one of the two State College NAACP Black Excellence Awards to Velvet Brown, a professor of music at Penn State.

“[This award] is an annual State College NAACP award presented at the State College Juneteenth Festival,” Bendapudi said. “[It] acknowledges and celebrates Black people who have demonstrated high levels of achievement, abilities and are making a difference in the community.”

The festival featured numerous local Black musicians of all ages including Eric Farmer, Joy and The Gill Street Band, high school junior Yannick Habiyaremye, and many others.

Habiyaremye said he initially got involved with the Juneteenth celebration through a State College High School event called “Lift Every Voice.” After that, he said NAACP organizers reached out and invited him to perform at the Juneteenth event.

“It was amazing,” Habiyaremye said. “When I walked downtown, I did not expect it to be this big and this packed. It was great to see, great to hear all other Black artists.”

Adaku Uchendu said her experience with the celebration was “really good.”

“I liked the food, liked the ambiance,” Uchendu (graduate-information sciences and technology) said. ”I liked the selection. I also liked to buy some Black art.”

Throughout the festival, local Black vendors were able to share their food, clothing, books and more with the community.

State College resident Audrey Kharem presented two books at the festival that she authored: “I Like Myself: Lucylu & Gigi” and “The Ways of Grace.”

“[The first] book was inspired by my granddaughter,” Kharem said. “Her name is Alana, and I wrote this book because she was the only little girl of color in her kindergarten.”

Kharem said she wanted to write the book to make sure that she always maintains positive “self-esteem.” According to Kharem, in the book, the little girl shares “all the things that she likes about herself.”

“The Ways of Grace was inspired by my mother,” Kharem said. “My mother had battled with cancer before she passed away, and I was her primary caregiver.”

She said there are a lot of “fun stories” in the book as well as a chapter to help other caregivers who are in that situation.

Kharem said she has lived in State College for approximately 40 years, which is a long time “as an African-American woman being in a predominantly white town.”

“For us to have Juneteenth, [and for it] to be acknowledged by our country, it just affirms so much in our history that it was real,” Kharem said. “In this town, to know that there is a space for people of all ethnicities to express themselves and to celebrate our heritage, it really means a lot.”

