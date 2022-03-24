Anne Ard, an ordained Presbyterian minister, said she “celebrates” women year-round through her work as the executive director of Centre Safe, formerly known as the Centre County Women’s Resource Center.

Centre Safe is a shelter that provides services to survivors of violence and/or abuse — such as counseling, legal advocacy and medical advocacy.

Ard said she’s been serving the State College community and surrounding areas for over 40 years.

“When I came to town in 1982, I started volunteering at Centre Safe,” Ard said. “After a while, I went off, got married and had kids, but when the executive director position became open in the late ‘90s, I decided to apply.”

Ard said her work as a minister has “easily” translated to her work with Centre Safe.

“I was actually a campus minister here at Penn State for over 10 years,” Ard said. “My areas of focus were women’s issues and social justice, so it created an easy segue into my work at CentreSafe.”

For Ard, there are a couple of impactful memories she’s experienced at Centre Safe.

“One memory that stands out to me is when we were able to expand our shelter,” Ard said. “When I started at Centre Safe, we were having to turn away as many people from the shelter as we were able to serve.”

Additionally, Ard emphasized the community partnerships that Centre Safe has been able to make.

“We join with partners so that we are not doing this work alone,” Ard said. “We partner with law enforcement, with prosecution, with health care providers and even those who serve the youth.”

Ard said she sees the “impact” Centre Safe has on the community on a daily basis.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

“I got a Facebook message from a woman that I know whose daughter is a sexual assault survivior,” Ard said. “She told me how important it had been for her daughter to have one of our volunteers with her when she went to the hospital for a sexual assault exam, and that just reminded me that this is why we do this.”

Ard also elaborated on the recent name change from Centre County Women’s Resource Center to Centre Safe.

“Because of the [Jerry] Sandusky [case], we discovered that there were a lot of male survivors in the community,” Ard said. “With our name being the Women’s Resource Center, we realized that it was really hard for men to access services here, and so that is why we ended up changing it.”

For Ruth Williamson, director of outreach and education at Centre Safe, the history of the organization’s services “inspires” her.

“When we began in 1975, it was not uncommon for women to have to completely start over,” Williamson said. “A very common situation for women was trying to get out of their situation, but they had no education, no money or any idea how to be independent.”

Williamson said Centre Safe provided a “safe place” for these people to come and talk about their situations — while also finding refuge from the unsafe environment that they were in.

“Over time, we have added different resources and programs to our center,” Williamson said. “We have programs here at Centre Safe that help survivors of violence recover from being in crisis while also giving them the tools to be independent once they are able to go back into the community.”

Furthermore, Willamson discussed the intersectionality of domestic violence and homelessness.

“The statistics regarding domestic violence and homelessness are astounding,” Williamson said. “This led our organization to create our ongoing housing program, transitional housing program and rapid housing program.”

Williamson said Centre Safe works with landlords in the State College area to provide housing for those who have survived violence.

“Some of the survivors have major barriers, such as bad credit, to finding housing,” Williamson said. “We will provide these people with housing and pay the expenses until they are able to do so themselves.”

Williamson also said employees at Centre Safe are trained as “counselor advocates.”

“In the state of Pennsylvania, it allows us to have certain confidentiality abilities,” Williamson said. “Moreso, at the heart and core of advocate is to add a voice, so whether we are on the Hotline or empowering folks to be a presence in a courtroom, we stand along with our survivors to help them have a voice.”

For Williamson, violence is something that “impacts every community” in different ways.

“Because of social stigmas, people experience violence differently,” Williamson said. “What we try to remember, though, is that even though violence is real, we can get ahead of it.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Jamie SanFilippo, director of community outreach YMCA of Centre County, has collaborated with Centre Safe on a number of occasions.

“We have something in this community that we call the Better Together Collaboration,” SanFilippo said. “It consists of the YMCA, the Youth Service Bureau, Centre Safe, Mount Nittany Medical Center and the Child Advocacy Center, and we just get together to see how we can tackle different issues that are going on in our community.”

Furthermore, SanFilippo described the events the YMCA and Centre Safe hold throughout the year.

“During April, which is Sexual Assualt Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month, we collaborate for various different events,” SanFilippo said. “We are doing a Healthy Kids event where we dedicate a whole day to just kids being kids.”

For SanFilippo, the time following the Sandusky trials was the most impactful time for her with Centre Safe.

In 2012, the former Penn State defensive coach was found guilty on 45 counts of child sexual abuse and was sentenced to 30 to 60 years.

“Several different organizations got together, including Centre Safe, and they were able to get a very large grant to provide Darkness to Light Stewards of Children training to Centre County,” SanFilippo said. “Without the partnership, we would not have been able to educate over 8,000 adults in Centre County in child sexual abuse.”

SanFilippo also described how “important” the YMCA’s anti-hunger program is — not only for Centre Safe but also for the State College area.

“We have a pretty large anti-hunger program here at the YMCA,” SanFilippo said. “We are able to provide victims and families with food, microwaves and refrigerators when they are at the shelter and need it the most.”

For SanFilippo, collaborating with Centre Safe is something that is “irreplaceable.”

“The bigger our collaboration is, the stronger our voice is, and the more impactful our voice is in the community,” SanFilippo said. “There is certainly strength in numbers.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE