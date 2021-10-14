Students Getting on CATA Bus

Students getting on to the bus at the Paterno Library bus stop at Penn State University, as shot on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

 Josie Chen

State College's Centre Area Transportation Authority announced Thursday via Twitter its downtown football shuttle (DT) has been suspended for the remainder of the season due to staffing shortages.

CATA temporarily suspended its CATABus Pine Grove (F), Gray’s Woods (G) and Science Park (S) routes beginning Sept. 20, according to a CATA release, among other adjustments.

Other routes' services were also adjusted starting Oct. 4.

CATA said in the tweet to visit its website for the South Atherton shuttle and White loop schedules to use instead of the football shuttle.

