State College's Centre Area Transportation Authority announced Thursday via Twitter its downtown football shuttle (DT) has been suspended for the remainder of the season due to staffing shortages.

Due to staffing shortages, the Downtown (DT) football shuttle has been suspended for the remainder of the season. Please visit the website for South Atherton shuttle and/or White Loop schedules. — CATABUS (@CATABUS) October 14, 2021

CATA temporarily suspended its CATABus Pine Grove (F), Gray’s Woods (G) and Science Park (S) routes beginning Sept. 20, according to a CATA release, among other adjustments.

Other routes' services were also adjusted starting Oct. 4.

CATA said in the tweet to visit its website for the South Atherton shuttle and White loop schedules to use instead of the football shuttle.

