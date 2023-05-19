State College celebrates World Migratory Bird Day with bird walk, Lights Out event

Throughout May, State College flocked to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day — a day focused on the “global bird conservation education campaign,” according to its website.

The 2023 World Migratory Bird Day landed on May 13, a date that the State College Borough Council acknowledged as a holiday during a borough council meeting in April, according to the borough’s Sustainability Program Officer Jasmine Fields.

Fields said her division worked with the State College Bird Club and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to develop programming for World Migratory Bird Day, including a bird watching event for kids on May 7, a tree and bird walk on the morning of May 13 and the Lights Out State College event that evening.

On May 7, participants for the Birdwatching for Kids event gathered in the Schlow Centre Region Library, decorating journals with stickers and self-drawn pictures.

According to Vice President for Programs of the State College Bird Club Joe Gyekis, children were “pretty enthusiastic” about the Birdwatching for Kids event.

“A couple of kids made lists in their books about birds that they know — that they've seen already,” Gyekis said. “They got to try out binoculars, and a couple of them even tried to take pictures with the birding camera.”

Student trainee for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Richard Novak said the Lights Out State College event on the evening of May 13 was an initiative to “get [members of the State College community] to turn their lights off that evening” to reduce light pollution for migrating birds.

According to Novak, a graduate student studying ecology, many birds currently migrating travel at night, using “both magnetism and celestial light” to navigate.

He said light pollution “interrupts” this navigation and increases “the risk of birds colliding with buildings.”

“[Bird strikes with buildings] is one of the leading causes of bird mortality in the United States,” Novak said. “The estimates [of bird deaths] range from six to 900 million bird deaths, which is huge. And this affects all different species, not only migratory birds, but birds that are here all year.”

Novak said Pennsylvania is in the Atlantic Flyway, one of four flyways that many species of migratory birds travel through in the United States.

“It's really good to see some of these birds for a few weeks, as they're passing through, but some of them will nest here,” Novak said. “[Pennsylvania] is kind of a hotspot for some of those birds, including the scarlet tanager. A significant percentage of their population nests in Pennsylvania, so it's important that we protect their habitat here.”

Gyekis said “there's more than 100 species of birds that [one] could see migrating through State College.”

Participants in the State College Bird Walk saw one of these species, a blackburnian warbler, Gyekis said.

“Outside of migration season, if you wanted to see a blackburnian warbler, you'd have to go find some white pine or hemlock trees up in Rothrock State Forest,” Gyekis said. “But during spring and fall migration, they're passing through and you can see them.”

Gyekis also said despite the morning’s rain, State College Bird Walk participants “enjoyed” seeing other bird species that reside in State College — like chimney swifts, cardinals and chickadees.

When it comes to this year's Migratory Bird Day programming, Gyekis said he's "very happy about" the community participation.

According to Gyekis, the programming leadership partnered with the university to turn off lights in buildings, like the Bryce Jordan Center and Old Main. Additionally, “natural partners,” like the Arboretum at Penn State and Shaver’s Creek, collaborated for the Dark Skies Initiative.

“We also got a lot of people around the town to pledge to turn off the lights that they don't necessarily need to leave on all night,” Gyekis said.

According to Fields, the State College Lights Out campaign had 73 community participants sign-up.

Fields said she believes the State College Borough will host another Lights Out State College event in October. Additionally, Fields said her division would like to continue their partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the State College Bird Club in the future.

“We raise awareness and get people excited about birds or the environment by having tours at the Arboretum or doing bird watching,” Fields said. “You create that passion in people and then they feel more informed about the causes that you’re really trying to push forward.”

