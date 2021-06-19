The State College community celebrated the now national holiday Juneteenth on Saturday with live performances, food and guest speakers.

Events ranged from yoga in the morning hosted by Latisha Franklin to a celebration organized by State College's National Association for the Advancement of Colored People full of live performances and food within the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza in the afternoon.

The “Remembering our Freedom, Empowering our Future” event started with a poem read by Leslie Laing and Terry Watson titled “I cannot afford to be tired anymore” and was followed by a live performance of the Black National Anthem by Kat Leverenz and Steve Mariner.

As the event progressed, guest speakers and performers took the stage.

This included a speech given by Charles Dumas titled “Free at Last” alongside a live performance of “Freedom," “A Change Will Come” and “Rise Up” by Zach Dennis and Leverenz.

Free food and drinks were also provided to those who arrived. Guests were able to choose from a variety of empanadas made locally in State College.

During the event, Lorraine Jones, president of the State College NAACP, spoke about the new Osaze Osagie College Scholarship Endowment that will be awarded to a Penn State student.

Osaze, a 29-year-old Black man, was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at Osaze's apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osaze, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

“Like many of you today, Osaze Osagie loved his people in the community and wanted to make it a better place for all people. He was a caring student and loved to volunteer,” Jones said. “Iyun and Sylvester Osagie teamed up with Central PA Showing up for Racial Injustice to start an endowment in honor of his spirit.”

She continued by announcing the award will be bestowed to a student in August for the 2022 school year.

“Here in State College, we are not immune from the challenges with racial and social justice that have galvanized the nation,” Jones said.

Tierra Williams, creator of "Black Tea," was among others who helped put "Liberation Weekend" together — a collection of events hosted by Black Tea and Gratified Grad in celebration of Juneteenth that began Friday.

"The goal for this [weekend] is to continue this and to include many more Black businesses and Black politicians,” Williams said. “We hope to continue the weekend next year.”

Williams received a grant from the owner of 3 Dots Downtown to help fund the show "Black Tea."

“The goal of this is really to celebrate Black excellence, and I think we all can agree in the words of June Jordan, ‘We are the ones we’ve been waiting for,’” Williams said. “We haven’t seen a platform where we see all these different groups of Black people in one setting. Bringing all these people together in a community like this that has a low percentage of African Americans is very important.”

Williams invited those who attended Friday's and Saturday's events to also come back on Sunday for a community conversation at 6 p.m. at the Sidney Friedman Parklet “to get to know all people of African descent or Black people within the community."

Penn State student Petras Mhando was among many who came out for the Juneteenth event and the festivities.

“I’m so glad that the community of State College came together to do something like this and to celebrate the holiday,” Mhando (senior-buisness) said. “I think it's super important for the people of State College to be aware of Juneteenth and what it means to the Black community.”

He said he hopes the event will become a yearly occurrence, as he said many were not aware of the national holiday beforehand.

“I truly hope this continues to be an annual event for our community because it really was a great time for everyone that showed up,” Mhando said. “I can't say enough how much it meant to see all of these individuals [and] organizations come together for an event that acknowledged Juneteenth.”

